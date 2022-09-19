Panda Express Is Testing a New Recipe for Its Original Orange Chicken Sandwich

A new iteration of the Panda Express Original Orange Chicken Sandwich is being tested at the Panda Express Innovation Kitchen in Pasadena, California. According to Chew Boom, the new recipe is made with sriracha aioli sauce, pickles, and a crispy chicken strip covered in Orange Chicken sauce.

It differs from the first version of the chicken sandwich in a few ways. The King's Hawaiian Bun on the first version is swapped for a brioche bun, and the spicy aioli is exchanged for sriracha aioli. Lastly, unlike the original, the new version does not include shredded cabbage.

Does the sweetness of the King's Hawaiian Bun beat out the buttery flavor of the brioche bun? Is the spicy aioli more complimentary to the orange chicken glaze than the sriracha aioli?

While our review of the original version guessed that it might become the next "it" sandwich on the fast food scene, if you are located near the Innovation Kitchen in Pasadena, you can test out this new version and determine which of the two you prefer.

It will definitely be interesting to see which version of the sandwich customers prefer and which version is the one that will be widely available going forward.