Panera Is Offering 50% Off Its Flatbread Pizzas All This Week

Of course, in theory, flowers are a romantic Valentine's gesture. Except for the fact, they die within days and litter your apartment with wilted petals. Also, you can't eat them. Pizza, on the other hand, won't disappoint—whether you're gifting a significant other, best friend, mom, or yourself.

Enter: Panera. The bakery-café unleashed an entire menu of flatbread back in fall, before adding even more iterations of the cheesy carb fave just last month. Now you can get any one of them, including the all-new Pepperoni and Four Cheese flavors. Between February 9 and February 16, you can get half-off any flatbread with code TGIF ("thank god it's flatbread," according to the chain). The deal comes just in time for both Valentine's Day and National Pizza Day on February 9.

"Americans are looking for comfort this Valentine’s Day. Nearly 70% of Americans would be happy to receive comfort food instead of flowers this year and nearly 60% said they’d prefer it over a fancy Valentine’s Day meal," a rep for the company told Thrillist via email. "So this Valentine’s Day, Panera Bread is bringing on the comfort in its most natural form."