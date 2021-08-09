Panera at Home Soup Is Being Recalled Over 'Foreign Matter Contamination'

If you've got Panera at Home soup in the fridge, you'll want to pay attention to a recall shared by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on August 5.

Blount Fine Foods is recalling about 6,384 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup. The recall was initiated because of "possible foreign matter contamination." Specifically, there might be pieces of gray nitrile glove in the soup, which is not a standard ingredient. The company notified the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that it had received complaints from people who discovered pieces of a glove in their soup. Though, no injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the soup.

All of the containers under recall were produced on July 1, 2021 and distributed in 16-ounce plastic containers. The label will have the lot code "070121-1V" and a use-by date of "09/09/2021." The soups were shipped out in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

If you have these at home, the recall urges you to toss the container in the bin or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. The USDA has shared images of the soup containers, as well as details on where you'll find the lot code information on the label.