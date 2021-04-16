Panera Is Giving Away 'Bread Bowl Bikes' for Earth Day

You should be treating the planet nicely every day. But once a year, there's a special day to commemorate Earth, and to ring in the holiday, Panera has created a way to cut down on those carbon footprints of ours.

The café chain has created a Bread Bowl Bike to not only help with that quarantine-fueled bike shortage, but to help you help the environment. Equipped with an insulated basket—that, yep, looks like the brand's iconic bread bowl—and painted Panera green, the bike is available (to win, not purchase) through Earth Day on April 22. Panera plans to give away 30 of the bikes, according to the contest's official rules.

Here's how the sweepstakes works: Head over to the site and sign up. That's it. It's that easy.