Panera Is Giving Away 'Bread Bowl Bikes' for Earth Day
Toss in your to-go order and bike home!
You should be treating the planet nicely every day. But once a year, there's a special day to commemorate Earth, and to ring in the holiday, Panera has created a way to cut down on those carbon footprints of ours.
The café chain has created a Bread Bowl Bike to not only help with that quarantine-fueled bike shortage, but to help you help the environment. Equipped with an insulated basket—that, yep, looks like the brand's iconic bread bowl—and painted Panera green, the bike is available (to win, not purchase) through Earth Day on April 22. Panera plans to give away 30 of the bikes, according to the contest's official rules.
Here's how the sweepstakes works: Head over to the site and sign up. That's it. It's that easy.
Of course, that isn't the only thing Panera's got planned. You can also get 50% off of soup with code COOLFOOD50. The chain's entire soup menu is considered a "Cool Food Meal," which reduces greenhouse gas emissions equivalent of nixing 1,100 vehicles from the road each year. Translation: it's good for the environment. And while you can't actually put it in the bike bread bowl basket (it's not real, FYI), you can bike on over to your local café and enjoy some Broccoli Cheddar.
"Panera firmly believes what people eat can impact climate change—as evidenced by being the first in the industry to launch Cool Food Meals, a variety of Panera favorites that are climate-friendly, low-carbon meals that have a low impact on the environment," the company said in a statement to Thrillist. "Panera was the first national restaurant company to label its meals with World Resources Institute’s Cool Food Meals certification, to help customers choose items from the menu that help better the planet."