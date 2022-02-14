Panera Bread Is Giving Away Diamond Rings & Free Coffee for a Year

This year you don't have to walk away from the Super Bowl or Valentine's day ringless. Panera Bread is proposing that fans enter its new sweepstakes for a chance to walk away with some lovely new jewelry.

Starting on Valentine's day, February 14, 2022, fans will be able to enter for a chance to score a ring alongside a year subscription to Panera's Unlimited Sip Club. The ring is, as the brand describes it, "a sparkling, baguette-cut ring complemented by glistening, smaller stones packaged in a customized ring box inspired by Panera's beloved Bread Bowl." A new addition to the jewelry collection isn't all the brand is offering for the holiday. Winners will receive unlimited coffee for an entire year.

To enter, all you have to do is share a photo of yourself enjoying your favorite Panera Bread cafe or Panera Bread At-Home products on either Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #PaneraDate and #Sweepstakes.

Entry for the 14 K gold ring is open from February 14 to February 18, 2022. Panera will be selecting 22 winners for the sweepstakes. For more information, head on over to the official sweepstakes page.