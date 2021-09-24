Panera Is Giving Free Coffee to Parents & Caregivers on National Coffee Day

Being a parent can be difficult, even in the best circumstances. You are responsible for the life and wellbeing of an entirely dependent human being who has dance class three times a week and homework that makes you second guess if you were paying attention in your own third-grade classes. Factor in a pandemic and zoom school, and you've got a Sisyphean to-do list.

Panera is offering a sliver of caffeinated relief. The company dedicated this year's National Coffee Day to parents. On Wednesday, September 29, you can stop by participating Panera locations and let a cashier know that you are a parent or caregiver, and then get coffee all day.

Of course, it is not entirely an act of goodwill. The free coffee is a promotion for Panera's unlimited monthly coffee subscription, which is $8.99 each month. With that deal, customers can get a cup of coffee every two hours the entire month.

There is one more perk for parents, though. Between September 23 and 29, parents and caregivers will also have the opportunity to win one of 450 "Jump Start Jugs" to carry around a gallon of caffeine at any given time. To enter the giveaway, customers can go to jumpstartjug.com. It's not a cure-all, but having unlimited access to caffeine certainly can't hurt.