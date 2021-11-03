Panera Bread Is Celebrating National Sandwich Day with Custom Sandwich Portraits
Take a bite out of yourself.
Panera Bread is celebrating National Sandwich Day with something special for customers. To mark the occasion, Panera Bread is teaming up with Jeff McCarthy of Celebs on Sandwiches to immortalize customers alongside their go-to sandwich order.
Celebs on Sandwiches is famous for painting the likes of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Bourdain, Joe Exotic, Larry David, and more seated atop their favorite sandwich. Now, McCarthy is using his talents to paint a few lucky Panera Bread fans on their favorite sandwich from the chain's menu. Forget seeing your name in lights. How many people can say they have a customer portrait of a tiny version of themselves sitting on a sandwich?
All you have to do to be considered is visit this website and sign up. Sandwich fanatics have until November 8 to get entries in. Panera Bread will select 25 winners to have themselves drawn sitting on a Chipotle Chicken Avocado sandwich—the chain's number one offering—or whatever their go-to may be.
Start picking out a spot to display your portrait now.