Panera Bread Is Celebrating National Sandwich Day with Custom Sandwich Portraits

Panera Bread is celebrating National Sandwich Day with something special for customers. To mark the occasion, Panera Bread is teaming up with Jeff McCarthy of Celebs on Sandwiches to immortalize customers alongside their go-to sandwich order.

Celebs on Sandwiches is famous for painting the likes of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Bourdain, Joe Exotic, Larry David, and more seated atop their favorite sandwich. Now, McCarthy is using his talents to paint a few lucky Panera Bread fans on their favorite sandwich from the chain's menu. Forget seeing your name in lights. How many people can say they have a customer portrait of a tiny version of themselves sitting on a sandwich?