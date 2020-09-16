Panera Combined Broccoli & Cheddar Soup, Mac & Cheese for the Ultimate Comfort Food

Panera knows a thing or two about comfort food -- hello, it created double bread bowls. But the innovation hardly ends there. The culinary geniuses behind all your café favorites have combined two menu classics to create quite possibly the chain's best work yet: broccoli cheddar mac & cheese.

Beginning September 16, Panera is marrying its iconic broccoli and cheddar soup with its equally delicious mac & cheese for the hybrid of our dreams.

"As the new head Chef at Panera, I am incredibly excited to work with our pantry of fresh, clean ingredients to create delicious new innovations on the Panera menu," chef and chief food & innovation officer Claes Petersson said in a statement Wednesday. "I’m obsessed with the flavor combination in our new broccoli cheddar mac & cheese -- it’s an insanely craveable and irresistible creation that our customers nationwide are sure to love."