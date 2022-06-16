Panera Is Giving Away a Reusable Cup That Doubles as a Portable Charger

With our busy summer schedules in mind, Panera has introduced three caffeinated lemonade flavors to ward off fatigue. And now, the fast-casual café chain is giving away a reusable cup that doubles as a portable charger, so you and your phone can be functioning at full capacity this season.

Ahead of July 21, the longest day of the year, Panera is giving away Charged Up Cups. The 17-ounce bottle can not only hold your lemonade but features a detachable charger at its base.

To snag one for yourself, head to the website and enter for a chance to win. The Charged Up Cup is free, though quantities are limited. NYC, Chicago, LA, and St. Louis customers will receive theirs via personal delivery on June 21.