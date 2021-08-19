Panera Is Turning Its Cinnamon Crunch Bagel Into a Latte Flavor for Fall

If you've tried Panera's signature Cinnamon Crunch bagel, then you know why it's a bit of a phenomenon. The fan-favorite menu item is such a hit that 5,000 are sold each hour. And now, to appease clearly obsessed fans, the fast casual café chain is turning the bagel flavor into a latte.

Instead of sipping a PSL next month, you can sip what the company's aptly calling the the Cinnamon Crunch Latte. Panera is bringing the flavor innovation to menus nationwide beginning September 1. The drink features freshly brewed espresso with foamed milk and cinnamon flavored syrup topped with whipped cream and Cinnamon Crunch topping.

"It’s time to upgrade your “basic” tendencies and explore a new fall latte—because, let’s face it, Cinnamon Crunch trumps Pumpkin," the chain said in a statement to Thrillist.