Panera Is Ditching the Pumpkin Spice Latte Again for Its Own Fall Beverage

While Panera has dabbled with pumpkin spice in the past, the fast-casual café chain turned its fan-favorite bagel into a coffee flavor last year—giving the PSL a run for its money. Now, the Cinnamon Crunch Latte is back for the second consecutive year as part of the chain's latest fall menu offerings.

Panera isn't stopping there either. It's arguing that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is over. Period. According to a recent study conducted by the brand, 60% of participants called the craze "overrated."

"Fall has long been known as a time for the basics (they self-proclaim it, not us!) of the world to enjoy their favorite fall comforts—wearing matching jean [jackets] and brown boot outfits, going apple picking, and enjoying the warm, comforting flavors of the season," Panera said in a statement to Thrillist. "But this fall, the times are changing."