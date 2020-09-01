Panera Will Hook You Up With Free Coffee For an Entire Month

Days are long. Like, really long. Sometimes they probably even deserve a couple of bonus reallys tossed into that sentence. The deep-in-the-couch-exhaustion that follows a long one makes it hard to find the time to do the kind of intense relaxing you could use, like binging Cobra Kai or going on a Christopher Nolan marathon to tide you over until Tenet is available to watch at home.

Solution: Coffee. Solution improved: Panera will give you free coffee for an entire month. Sign up for the MyPanera Coffee Subscription, which usually runs $8.99 a month, and you'll get free coffee for a full month. You can claim the free coffee deal through September 30. The free month will kick in when you order, so it's a full month from whenever you sign up. (A representative says that the subscription landing page may not list the deal yet, but it's there.)

The subscription itself isn't a bad deal either. You're getting free hot coffee, iced coffee, or hot tea anytime you stop by a Panera. You can claim one up to every two hours with unlimited refills in-restaurant. If you're planning on going full Mr. McNer, you're really going to make the most of the situation.