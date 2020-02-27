Panera's Monthly Coffee Subscription Gets You Unlimited Coffee & Tea

Spending $3 or more on coffee every morning of the work week adds up, and way too fast. I get it. We all need to function in the morning and last through the afternoon, but siphoning off our paychecks day by day for our energizing hot bean water is no way to save money. Thankfully, Panera Bread is offering an affordable solution.
The fast casual bread bowl purveyor announced on Thursday that it's introducing an unlimited coffee subscription for $8.99 a month. The subscription service allows you to choose between hot drip coffee, iced coffee, and hot tea. Both light and dark roasts are available, as well as decaf and hazelnut, so you can find the cup that's suitable for you at any time of day. And if you do the math and get coffee every day -- or for 30 days -- that's 29 cents a cup.
“Coffee is an important daily ritual for so many -- it can give you a dose of optimism -- it lifts you up. We kept asking ourselves, why can’t it be more accessible, more affordable? Moreover, could unlimited coffee translate to unlimited optimism?’” Niren Chaudhary, Panera's CEO, said in a press release. “Today, we’re changing the game for coffee drinkers across the country with our no compromises, unlimited subscription service -- great coffee at an amazing value. We are eliminating the price barrier and the false choices between convenience and quality -- between good coffee and craveable food.”
If you're wondering if you can only get one cup of coffee per day, the answer -- shockingly -- is no. The coffee subscription allows you one cup of your brew of choice every two hours, with free refills at participating Panera locations.
Convinced? Members of Panera's free loyalty program, MyPanera, can register for a subscription either through Panera's website or mobile app. We can smell the fresh brews already.
