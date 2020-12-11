Panera Will Give 1,000 People $50 Gift Cards to Have Virtual Pizza Parties

Panera entered a very crowded field when it introduced flatbread pizzas to its menus in October.

“With the launch of flatbread pizza, we are looking to redefine the expectation of pizza and carve out a niche for Panera in the pizza category,” Panera chief food and innovation officer Claes Petersson was quoted as saying at the time.

Now, if you haven’t had the chance to try its take on pizza, Panera might just send you a few for free in the spirit of parties we’re all missing this time of year. From now through December 20, internet denizens can post a virtual party selfie (“fancy up top, pajamas on the bottom") with the hashtag #PaneraPepsiSweepstakes to the company’s Twitter or Instagram pages, for the chance to be one of 1,000 randomly selected people to win a $50 e-gift card.

Winners are encouraged to enjoy the winnings in virtual pizza parties, but they’ll pair just as well with a big blanket and Netflix marathon.