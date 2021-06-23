Vaccinated Customers Can Score Free Panera Bagels From July 2 through July 4

States across America are working hard to get folks vaccinated, with many offering incentives like free joints, booze, and even money to people who agree to get jabbed. Restaurants are getting in on the action too, doling out delicious freebies to people who get vaccinated. Panera is the latest company to join the effort with free bagels.

From July 2 through July 4, vaccinated Panera patrons can score any flavor bagel they like free of charge. Customers can only get one bagel per day during the promotion and only while supplies last, so get in and get in early.

"During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates, and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the 'We Can Do This' campaign," Niren Chaudhary, Panera Bread CEO, said in a press release. "We have come through one of our nation's greatest crises by supporting one another and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic."

Panera's free bagel deal is only good in-store. That means you won't be able to order delivery or place your order on the app. But after a year inside, we could all use a little—vaccinated—human interaction anyway. It's unclear if you'll have to show your vaccine card to prove you got your Fauci Ouchie or not, but you should probably be keeping it on you anyway, just in case.

Loads of companies are trying to help bolster vaccination efforts with free stuff, from Krispy Kreme offering free glazed doughnuts to the vaccinated through the end of the year to Uber offering free rides to vaccine appointments. You can find a full list of vaccine freebies here.