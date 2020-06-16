Panera Is Giving out Free Hot and Iced Coffee All Summer

It feels like it's been 100 years since we sent our nurse friend that article about free Starbucks coffee for frontline workers, and another 100 since the folks staying at home needed to walk more than the distance between their living room and kitchen for java.

But now, with lockdown lifts happening nationwide, an unlikely chain wants to help quarantiners regain their momentum. Bread bowl king Panera Bread announced Tuesday that it's offering free coffee to anyone with a MyPanera Coffee subscription, from June 22 to September 7, 2020.

The whole giveaway started with a poll tweet from the company on June 16, asking if customers would like free coffee, or if they preferred to pay. To the 11.5% who preferred to pay for coffee, please consider my Venmo as well.