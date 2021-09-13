We Tried Panera's New Mac 'n Cheese Sandwich to See if It's Any Good

Have you ever worked in an office? Then surely you’ve been to Panera, that place you go when you’re craving a soup and a sandwich and you have an extra $11. If you haven’t been paying attention to the chain, it’s expanded its menu offerings, and now serves up grain bowls worthy of those expensive salad chains and a new line of flatbread pizzas.

Recently, it set the internet ablaze with an attention-grabbing lunch option: the Grilled Mac & Cheese Sandwich, which combines everyone’s favorite side dish stuck between two slices of white bread. We stopped by a Panera to see if it’s as good as it looks... or if it’s even better.

Panera’s mac ‘n cheese sandwich is its version of stunt food

The type of stunt food at chain restaurants that gets people excited are creative takes on comfort food (see: Crispy Chicken Sandwich Tacos, breakfast bacon cheeseburgers). And while Panera is never going to out-stunt the likes of Taco Bell or Burger King, it never hurts to be a part of the conversation. After all, the company just recently became profitable, according to an interview the CEO did with the Associated Press, and one way to stay profitable is to entice former and current customers with new, original menu offerings. Move over, you boring Baja Bowl with Chicken. Enter: the Grilled Mac & Cheese Sandwich.