Panera Introduces a New Soup & Brings Back a Popular Salad

To celebrate the arrival of spring, Panera is adding a brand new chowder to its soup lineup and bringing back one of its seasonal salads. Here's what you need to know about these two fresh options from the fast casual chain.

The Mexican Street Corn Chowder comes with sweet corn, fire-roasted poblano peppers, russet potatoes, chili powder, lime juice, and cilantro, all mixed into a creamy broth and finished off with blue corn tortilla chips. This is one of those new soup recipes that Panera promised in January.

The seasonal Strawberry Poppyseed Salad with Chicken includes chicken, mandarin oranges, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and pineapple tossed in a poppyseed dressing. The salad is topped with toasted pecan pieces. This really does seem to be an impressively fresh salad.

If either or both of these menu items sound appealing, you'll want to act fast. Both will only be available for a limited time. To find the nearest Panera near you, use the chain's cafe locator. While you're there, check out Panera's new artisan chicken sandwiches as well.