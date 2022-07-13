Panera Is Celebrating National Mac & Cheese Day with $1 Off Bowls for Breakfast
Swing by your local café before 10:30 am on Thursday, July 14.
Whoever said you can't destroy a heaping bowl of mac 'n cheese for breakfast has never done it. Forget social norms! Eat the cheesy noodles and call it cereal—especially on National Mac & Cheese Day.
Panera is celebrating the extra-cheesy food holiday with $1 off Mac & Cheese bowls for breakfast. The price typically ranges between $8.99 and $10.19, according to the company. Customers can snag an entree size until 10:30 am on July 14. Use code MACMORNING when ordering through the Panera app or website. The promotion is valid on all orders, including dine-in, drive-thru, and delivery.
"Whether you had a rough night the night before or are a mom on the go looking for an easy and quick meal for her kids, Panera has your back—go ahead and have that mac 'n cheese for breakfast," the fast-casual café chain said in a statement to Thrillist.
Last year, Panera took its fan-favorite Mac & Cheese—a blend of mozzarella and fontina—and piled it between two slices of thick-cut Classic White Miche bread. The menu item is also layered with parmesan crisps for a *chef's kiss* finish.
Now, if you're not in the mood for mac 'n cheese at all, there's another food-centric holiday to celebrate ahead of this deal on Wednesday, July 13: National French Fries Day. You can grab a free order from McDonald's or opt for the Chicken Fries at Burger King on July 13.
