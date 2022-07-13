Panera Is Celebrating National Mac & Cheese Day with $1 Off Bowls for Breakfast

Whoever said you can't destroy a heaping bowl of mac 'n cheese for breakfast has never done it. Forget social norms! Eat the cheesy noodles and call it cereal—especially on National Mac & Cheese Day.

Panera is celebrating the extra-cheesy food holiday with $1 off Mac & Cheese bowls for breakfast. The price typically ranges between $8.99 and $10.19, according to the company. Customers can snag an entree size until 10:30 am on July 14. Use code MACMORNING when ordering through the Panera app or website. The promotion is valid on all orders, including dine-in, drive-thru, and delivery.

"Whether you had a rough night the night before or are a mom on the go looking for an easy and quick meal for her kids, Panera has your back—go ahead and have that mac 'n cheese for breakfast," the fast-casual café chain said in a statement to Thrillist.