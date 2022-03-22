Panera's Adding 2 All-New, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to Its Menu
The new menu items, dubbed Chef's Chicken Sandwiches, are coming to Panera near you.
Between the Popeyes-dominated fast food fried chicken sandwich arena and additional strong contenders in the fast casual space, there's no shortage of excellent chicken sandwiches on the market today. This is a good thing. The more, the better in our opinion. So, it's always exciting when new chicken sandwiches hit the scene. That's especially true this time, considering the latest are coming from fast casual titan Panera.
The chain announced Tuesday that it's introducing two crunchy, seared chicken sandwiches—dubbed Chef's Chicken Sandwiches—on its nationwide menu this March 30. There are two varieties to choose from: the Signature Take and the Spicy Take.
Both takes start with a quarter pound of all-white meat chicken breast that's marinated in chicken broth and seasoned with Panera's signature spice blend. However, unlike most other chicken sandwiches out there, Panera's aren't fried. Instead, the chicken is seared in a pan, then sous-vide cooked, according to a spokesperson. Then again, is anyone expecting the magical, oily crunch of a fried chicken chain's chicken here? We think not. Panera's clearly taking a different route with its chicken, and with its track record of offering delightful flatbread pizzas and double bread bowls, we have high expectations.
Panera Chicken Sandwich Menu Options
Both sandwiches start with a quarter pound of 100% all-white meat chicken breast marinated in a chicken broth and then seasoned with Panera’s Signature spice blend. Unlike most other chicken sandwiches out there, Panera’s options aren’t fried. The chicken is seared, and then sous-vide cooked, according to a spokesperson. Judging by the provided press photos (see above), they appear to have a nice crisp to them
- The "Signature Take" Chicken Sandwich: The standard chicken sandwich option, the "Signature Take," is made with the aforementioned chicken breast topped with garlic aioli sauce, parmesan crisps, and leafy emerald green—all on a brioche bun.
- The "Spicy Take" Chicken Sandwich: Offering a spicy version of your chicken sandwich is basically a requirement at this point, and it sounds like Panera's delivering here. The "Spicy Take" swaps the parmesan crisps found on the "Signature Take" sandwich with spicy cucumber crisps, and in addition to the garlic aioli, this one sports Panera's Spicy Buffalo Chicken sauce for added heat and flavor.
Panera Chef's Chicken Sandwich Prices
Brace yourself; Panera's chicken sandwiches are priced similarly to its other higher-end fast casual fare. The Chef’s Chicken sandwiches will each retail for $11, per a spokesperson for the chain. While that's markedly higher than other chicken sandwiches on the market, Panera says it's confident these things will be worth the extra few bucks. To order the chicken sandwiches, head to your nearest Panera Bread at the end of March or place your order online.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.