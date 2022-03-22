Panera's Adding 2 All-New, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to Its Menu

Between the Popeyes-dominated fast food fried chicken sandwich arena and additional strong contenders in the fast casual space, there's no shortage of excellent chicken sandwiches on the market today. This is a good thing. The more, the better in our opinion. So, it's always exciting when new chicken sandwiches hit the scene. That's especially true this time, considering the latest are coming from fast casual titan Panera.

The chain announced Tuesday that it's introducing two crunchy, seared chicken sandwiches—dubbed Chef's Chicken Sandwiches—on its nationwide menu this March 30. There are two varieties to choose from: the Signature Take and the Spicy Take.

Both takes start with a quarter pound of all-white meat chicken breast that's marinated in chicken broth and seasoned with Panera's signature spice blend. However, unlike most other chicken sandwiches out there, Panera's aren't fried. Instead, the chicken is seared in a pan, then sous-vide cooked, according to a spokesperson. Then again, is anyone expecting the magical, oily crunch of a fried chicken chain's chicken here? We think not. Panera's clearly taking a different route with its chicken, and with its track record of offering delightful flatbread pizzas and double bread bowls, we have high expectations.