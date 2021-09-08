Panera's New Chicken Sandwiches Are Topped with a Fancy Aioli

A new chicken sandwich challenger has entered the arena, ready to turn the long-running war between fast food chains on its head. Panera just debuted two chicken sandwiches, unlike any on the market thus far. What sets these chicken sandwiches apart from the others? Anchovies.

The soup and sandwich purveyor is serving up two new sandwiches at select North and South Carolina locations. Customers can order either a Classic Chicken Sandwich with Aioli or a Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with Aioli at these test locations. The aioli, which is like a fancier mayonnaise, is where you'll find the anchovies.

The former features a seasoned and seared chicken breast topped with parmesan crisps, emerald greens, and garlic aioli. The latter is made with a seasoned and seared chicken breast, topped with spicy buffalo sauce, fried pickle chips, and garlic aioli. Both are served on a brioche bun and come with a baguette, chips, or an apple as a side. They're priced at $8.99, according to Chewboom.

Currently, Panera's chicken sandwiches are available at 14 locations in North and South Carolina. A full list of locations is available here. The sandwiches will only be available for a limited time. If you live outside the current test market, you'll have to wait your turn. In the meantime, Panera recently rolled out a Grilled Mac & Cheese Sandwich, along with several other menu additions that are definitely worth trying.