Panera's Updated Menu Includes 2 New Flatbread Pizza Flavors

How do Pepperoni and Four Cheese sound?

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 1/15/2021 at 1:12 PM

Panera Bread's new flatbread varieties
Courtesy of Panera

A few months ago, Panera turned heads with the reveal of artisan flatbread pizzas on its fall menu. Originally, there were only three flatbread flavors—Margherita, Chipotle Chicken & Barbecue, and Cheese—but after their widespread success, Panera decided to appease fans and expand the lineup.

Panera's January menu update includes two new flatbread pizza flavors, new value meal discounts, and a new teriyaki bowl to warm up the winter, according to a Wednesday announcement from the fast casual chain. Here are the new options you can expect to find next time you start a Panera order.

Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza at Panera
Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza | Courtesy of Panera

Pepperoni Flatbread

Panera's flatbread menu was lacking a red meat option before, but not anymore. The new Pepperoni Flatbread features a crisp crust topped with fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and tomato bell pepper sauce.

Panera's Four Cheese Flatbread Pizza
Four Cheese Flatbread Pizza | Courtesy of Panera

Four Cheese Flatbread

You can never have enough cheese, which is presumably why Panera started offering the new Four Cheese Flatbread in addition to its original Cheese Flatbread flavor. The four-cheese creation features a crisp crust, topped with creamy white garlic sauce and a combination of Parmesan, mozzarella, fontina, and feta cheeses.

Panera Bread's Flatbread Pizza Family Feast Value Meals
Flatbread Family Feast | Courtesy of Panera

Flatbread Family Feast Value Meals

If you're feeding a whole family (or your freeloading roommates), Panera's Flatbread Family Feast bundles make it easier to round out the meal. Here are your options:The combos can be composed of any of the five flatbread flavors, and Caesar or Greek salads.

It's important to note that prices can vary by location, so even though Panera is advertising the Flatbread Family Feasts as costing $23 and $29, you might see slightly different numbers at your local branch.

Panera Bread's new Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli Bowl
Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli Bowl | Courtesy of Panera

Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli Bowl

Bowls are trendy right now, which is why it's no surprise that Panera would toss a new recipe into its bowl lineup. The warm Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli Bowl is loaded with cilantro lime brown rice and quinoa, chicken thigh, and steamed broccoli florets, then covered in a soy sauce teriyaki glaze and topped with sesame seeds and fresh cilantro. And, of course, it also comes with a side of your choice.

Keep this hot streak up, Panera. We're impressed.

