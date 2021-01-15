News Panera's Updated Menu Includes 2 New Flatbread Pizza Flavors How do Pepperoni and Four Cheese sound?

Courtesy of Panera

A few months ago, Panera turned heads with the reveal of artisan flatbread pizzas on its fall menu. Originally, there were only three flatbread flavors—Margherita, Chipotle Chicken & Barbecue, and Cheese—but after their widespread success, Panera decided to appease fans and expand the lineup. Panera's January menu update includes two new flatbread pizza flavors, new value meal discounts, and a new teriyaki bowl to warm up the winter, according to a Wednesday announcement from the fast casual chain. Here are the new options you can expect to find next time you start a Panera order.

Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza | Courtesy of Panera

Pepperoni Flatbread Panera's flatbread menu was lacking a red meat option before, but not anymore. The new Pepperoni Flatbread features a crisp crust topped with fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and tomato bell pepper sauce.

Four Cheese Flatbread Pizza | Courtesy of Panera

Four Cheese Flatbread You can never have enough cheese, which is presumably why Panera started offering the new Four Cheese Flatbread in addition to its original Cheese Flatbread flavor. The four-cheese creation features a crisp crust, topped with creamy white garlic sauce and a combination of Parmesan, mozzarella, fontina, and feta cheeses.

Flatbread Family Feast | Courtesy of Panera

Flatbread Family Feast Value Meals If you're feeding a whole family (or your freeloading roommates), Panera's Flatbread Family Feast bundles make it easier to round out the meal. Here are your options: 2 Flatbread Pizza Family Feast: Get two flatbread pizzas and two salads for only $23.

Get two flatbread pizzas and two salads for only $23. 3 Flatbread Pizza Family Feast: Get three flatbread pizzas and three salads for only $29. The combos can be composed of any of the five flatbread flavors, and Caesar or Greek salads. It's important to note that prices can vary by location, so even though Panera is advertising the Flatbread Family Feasts as costing $23 and $29, you might see slightly different numbers at your local branch.

Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli Bowl | Courtesy of Panera

Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli Bowl Bowls are trendy right now, which is why it's no surprise that Panera would toss a new recipe into its bowl lineup. The warm Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli Bowl is loaded with cilantro lime brown rice and quinoa, chicken thigh, and steamed broccoli florets, then covered in a soy sauce teriyaki glaze and topped with sesame seeds and fresh cilantro. And, of course, it also comes with a side of your choice. Keep this hot streak up, Panera. We're impressed.