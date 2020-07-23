Panera Just Launched a New Summer Menu & Everything's Under $10

Panera is one of the most underrated fast casual restaurant chains in the game and that is the hill I want to die on. The company makes double bread bowls. But as if that weren't enough (it is), the bakery-café is now launching a new summer menu with chipotle bacon melts, teriyaki chicken sandwiches, and a BBQ salad that actually makes me want to eat salad (quite the feat).

On Thursday, July 23, Panera's menu is getting a major upgrade with the addition of six new options. And while the very descriptions themselves are enough to warrant an order, that's not even the kicker. It's this: Every single item is under $10. So what can we expect from these new additions? Can they really sway my dedication to that ever-reliable broccoli and cheddar soup order?