Panera Is Serving Wine, Beer, and Hard Seltzer at Some Locations

Panera Bread is shaking things up all over the place as 2020 inches toward its close. Last month it added low carbon footprint badges to some of its menu items, last week it rolled out a new line of flatbread pizzas , and now we've learned that the cafe chain has begun testing beer and wine at some of its locations, according to Food Business News.

Guests at five locations in the Kansas City area can now order a pale ale, wheat beer, or spiked seltzer from local favorite booze producer Boulevard Brewing Co. and a red blend, chardonnay, or pinot grigio from Ménage à Trois Wines during “Panera Tonight,” which begins at 4 pm daily. Drinks are priced from $4 to $6, QSR magazine reports.

The program is being piloted by Pan American Group, Panera’s second-largest franchise operator. This is the first time Panera has ventured to sell alcohol and it could expand if there is demonstrated demand, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

“It’s honestly up to our customers,” Randy Bates, senior director and head of marketing for Pan American’s parent company Flynn Restaurant Group told NRN. “If they show us that they want a beer with their flatbread or a glass of wine with their salad, I think it likely that others will jump on board.”