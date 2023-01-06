Panera Is Launching 3 New Massive Toasted Baguette Sandwiches
And you can get them for free if it's cold enough.
If you're inconveniently not in France to try the Emily in Paris-inspired McBaguette, at least Panera can help satiate the carb craving. The fast-casual café chain is releasing an entire lineup of baguette sandwiches.
On Friday, Panera announced the addition of three Toasted Baguettes to its menu, marking the first time the chain has created a sandwich around its signature French baguette. MyPanera members can get their hands on the sammies between now and January 11, while Panera will add the lineup to its regular menu starting January 12.
The Green Goddess Caprese Melt features Peppadew peppers, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, arugula, green goddess dressing, garlic aioli, and salt & pepper on Panera's signature baguette. The Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt is piled with pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, a fontina-mozzarella blend, and market sauce on the same baguette, while the Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt includes smoked chicken, American cheese, fresh red onions, and buffalo sauce on the baguette.
To celebrate the launch, our pals at Panera are doling out free Toasted Baguettes in the coldest US cities, you know, to keep us toasty. Between January 17 and January 22, the chain will drop a freebie code if the temp dips below 32 degrees in New York City, Boston, Denver, Washington DC, or Chicago. Suddenly, I'm hoping for bad weather?
