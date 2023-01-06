Panera Is Launching 3 New Massive Toasted Baguette Sandwiches

If you're inconveniently not in France to try the Emily in Paris-inspired McBaguette, at least Panera can help satiate the carb craving. The fast-casual café chain is releasing an entire lineup of baguette sandwiches.

On Friday, Panera announced the addition of three Toasted Baguettes to its menu, marking the first time the chain has created a sandwich around its signature French baguette. MyPanera members can get their hands on the sammies between now and January 11, while Panera will add the lineup to its regular menu starting January 12.