Panera Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Chicken Sandwich

According to Panera , fans across the nation were not happy when the beloved Toasted Frontega Chicken Sandwich was taken off the menu. To appease fans, the fast casual restaurant is adding the sandwich back to its menu today.

Earlier today, Panera even posted an apology Tweet for robbing the public of the Toasted Frontega Chicken Sandwich. The bakery-cafe brand also told Thrillist in an email that since the disappearance of the sandwich, "the company has seen a 300% increase in mentions of the Toasted Frontega Chicken across social channels, as more than 550 guests have shared their strong feelings and disappointment about the removal."

To keep the apology tour going and celebrate the sandwich's return to Panera menus, the brand announced that it would be giving away the sandwich to the first 500 MyPanera Members that quote Panera's Tweet using the hashtag #FrontegaFan and #PaneraSweepstakes. As of this writing, the post has over 700 quote tweets. So although you might be too late to snag a free sandwich, there's still a silver lining—the sandwich is here to stay, at least for a while.