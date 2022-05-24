Panera Is Bringing Lobster Back to Its Menu with 2 Tasty Options to Try

My summer diet includes three essential staples: rosé, oysters, and lobster. But now, it just got a whole lot more convenient to snag the latter. Panera is bringing back its fan-favorite Lobster Rolls and Lobster Mac & Cheese to menus following a three-year hiatus.

Just in time for Memorial Day, the café-style chain is reintroducing its lobster-packed faves across 200 locations in the northeast beginning May 25.

"At Panera, we change our menu regularly to bring in the flavors of the seasons, and we're thrilled to offer our east coast guests two outstanding Lobster entrees for the summer," Head Chef and Chief Innovation Officer Claes Petersson said in a statement to Thrillist. "Pairing juicy, delicious lobster with our iconic mac & cheese is truly 'The Familiar, Made Fantastic'—and it's a bold flavor sensation we think our guests will wish could be on the menu all year round."

The Lobster Mac & Cheese is a spin on Panera's already beloved velvety smooth Vermont White Cheddar Macaroni, but now, it's topped with buttered claw and knuckle lobster meat and seasoned in Panko bread crumbs.

The Lobster Roll, meanwhile, similarly features lobster claw and knuckle meat, but it's tossed in a lemon tarragon mayonnaise-based dressing and piled into a New England Roll. The roll will run you between $22.99 and $25.99 or $20.49 to $23.49 for a You Pick 2, while the Mac is $9.99 to $10.99 for a small and between $18.49 and $19.99 for a large.