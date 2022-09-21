Panera Is Giving Away 2 Months of Unlimited Beverages for National Coffee Day

In April, Panera expanded its unlimited coffee deal to include all drinks. The first-of-its-kind Unlimited Sip Club, which is typically priced at $10.99 a month, gets you exactly what it sounds like—free-flowing coffee, iced tea, lemonade, and fountain sodas.

Now, Panera is kicking off an entire week of savings with two months of free Unlimited Sip Club for new subscribers who sign up on September 29, aka National Coffee Day. Existing members will also get $2 off barista beverages and smoothies. The deals don't end there, either.

Here's the full lineup of MyPanera week promotions:

Friday, September 30: $0 Panera Delivery on in-app purchases.

$0 Panera Delivery on in-app purchases. Saturday, October 1: Free Baguette with in-app purchases.

Free Baguette with in-app purchases. Sunday, October 2: $2 off Broccoli Cheddar Soup Bowls with an in-app purchase.

$2 off Broccoli Cheddar Soup Bowls with an in-app purchase. Monday, October 3: 20% off Panera Bread gift cards.

20% off Panera Bread gift cards. Tuesday, October 4: Special gift card in partnership with Shutterfly.

Special gift card in partnership with Shutterfly. Wednesday, October 5: Cooking class with Panera Head Chef Claes Petersson and discounts on all Panera CPG products.

Cooking class with Panera Head Chef Claes Petersson and discounts on all Panera CPG products. Thursday, October 6: Start of choice in MyPanera Rewards.

"We view our MyPanera loyalty program as an extension of the warmth we show to our guests in our bakery-cafes—for us it's about creating meaningful relationships and delivering personalized value," Chief Brand and Concept Officer Eduardo Luz said in the press release. "We create loyalty by deeply knowing our MyPanera members. We strive to understand and deliver exactly what delights them."

Now if you're asking yourself, what is "choice in MyPanera Rewards?" You're not alone. I had the same question. Here's the deal: the program is rolling out new choice-based rewards that allow options based on personal preferences instead of just pre-selected rewards.

"Our guests have been requesting more choice in their MyPanera rewards and we are happy to bring this new experience to our loyalty program," Senior Vice President of Loyalty and Recurring Revenue Meenakshi Nagarajan added in the release. "Our MyPanera members each have their own unique Panera favorites and we're excited to see that reflected in our rewards—giving them personalized surprises that fit their own individual journey."

You can sign up for MyPanera Rewards online.