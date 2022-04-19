Panera's New Unlimited Sip Club Will Get You Never-Ending Beverages

Panera gives what the people want. Case in point: the Double Bread Bowl. But now, the fast casual cafe is introducing a first-of-its-kind Unlimited Sip Club, which, if you haven't deciphered by the name alone, gets you unlimited beverages for just $10.99.

The concept is the restaurant industry's first and only monthly subscription that gets you unlimited self-serve beverages. Panera is expanding upon its already newsworthy unlimited coffee deal and opening up your selection to its entire drink portfolio, including 27 drinks, such as hot and iced coffee, hot and iced tea, agave lemonade, Pepsi-Cola beverages, and the chain's all-new Charged Lemonades.

And for those that sign up between April 19 and May 6, you can snag a free subscription through July 4. If you haven't already, sign up for Panera's free loyalty program, My Panera, and you're golden. You can purchase the $10.99 deal within your app.

As for those new Charged Lemonades, Panera is giving its already beloved lemonade an added energy boost. In fact, the large boasts the same caffeine content as a 20-ounce cup of coffee. The energy-fueled summer sips are available in Strawberry Lemon Mint, Fuji Apple Cranberry, and Mango Yuzu Citrus. And with that Unlimited Sips Club membership, you can try them all without limits.