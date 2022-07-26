Panera Is Testing Habanero Hot Sauce on Every Single Item on Its Menu
You can upgrade your fave entrées with Yellowbird Habanero Hot Sauce.
For the first time ever, popular hot sauce brand Yellowbird is making its foray into the fast-casual dining space and partnering with Panera to heat things up. As part of a Miami-based trial run, the café chain is giving customers the choice to spice up any menu item.
On July 25, Panera introduced "Ludicrous Mode," which allows you to upgrade any entrée with Yellowbird Habanero Hot Sauce. And we mean any entrée.
"Mac and Cheese? No problem. Choose Ludicrous Mode! Broccoli Cheddar Soup? Great! Just Choose Ludicrous Mode. Cinnamon Raisin bagel? I mean, that’s kind of weird, but sure," Panera said in a statement to Thrillist.
The Ludicrous Mode allows you to choose between Yellowbird Hot Sauce as a side or directly in your meal. Just opt for the upgrade (which is complimentary, BTW) when you order in select cafés or via digital ordering on the Panera app or online. As of now, the promotion is available exclusively in the Miami area.
However, for those looking for a kick outside of the Miami area, Panera's Spicy Take on the Chef's Kitchen Sandwich should do the trick. The creation features a pan-seared chicken filet with spicy cucumber crisps, garlic aioli, and the chain's Spicy Buffalo Sauce.