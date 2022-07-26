Panera Is Testing Habanero Hot Sauce on Every Single Item on Its Menu

For the first time ever, popular hot sauce brand Yellowbird is making its foray into the fast-casual dining space and partnering with Panera to heat things up. As part of a Miami-based trial run, the café chain is giving customers the choice to spice up any menu item.

On July 25, Panera introduced "Ludicrous Mode," which allows you to upgrade any entrée with Yellowbird Habanero Hot Sauce. And we mean any entrée.

"Mac and Cheese? No problem. Choose Ludicrous Mode! ​Broccoli Cheddar Soup? Great! Just Choose Ludicrous Mode. ​Cinnamon Raisin bagel? I mean, that’s kind of weird, but sure," Panera said in a statement to Thrillist.