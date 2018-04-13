People Are Panic-Hoarding Necco Wafers In Case the Company Goes Under

The American candy world was rocked by news last month that Necco, the maker of the iconic eponymous wafers, was struggling financially and on the brink of shutting down. The revelation didn't cause much of a stir among the many, many people who consider its chalky wafers to be -- quite literally -- the worst, but it did send shockwaves through the community of Necco lovers around the country. Some fanatics have gone into full-panic mode, trying to buy up as much Necco goodies as they can in case the plug gets pulled on the production line.
News of Necco's potential demise was first broken in March by The Boston Globe, which reported that the company, founded 1847, was in dire straits financially and would shut its doors as soon as mid-April if it failed to find a buyer. The ominous outlook made the rounds among the Necco fandom, and sent many scrambling to get their hands on bulk quantities of the various candies produced by the company, including Sweethearts, Candy Buttons, Slap Stix, Mary Janes, Squirrel Nut Zippers, and of course, those weirdly antacid tablet-like wafers.
Demand for Necco candies has gone through the roof in the last month. In fact, the bulk candy e-tailer CandyStore.com reports that overall sales for Necco-made goods skyrocketed by more than 50% in the wake of the Globe article, and that sales of the wafers in particular went up by 63%. The site also fielded more than 160 phone calls and 250 emails from concerned customers inquiring about the potential candy shortage.
Some fans have grown downright desperate. Specifically, CandyStore.com says 29 different people have offered to pay twice the going bulk rate, some have offered free labor in exchange for priority treatment, and one woman even offered to trade her Honda Accord for all of the site's remaining Necco stock.
"Today alone we probably sold 30 cases. We're selling a lot," said Jon Prince, who runs another online candy store, CandyFavorites.com, per a report from NPR. Prince's site has seen a huge spike in Necco sales, and one person actually tried to buy up their entire Necco inventory, an offer that was declined.
"And the person actually started to cry and they said they couldn't imagine a world without their NECCO wafers," he said.
As of now, the fate of Necco remains uncertain and the company is mum on any offers on the table, but if nothing materializes by early May it says it will have to shut down and lay off hundreds of employees. One thing is for sure, though: with a deadline looming, the wafer addicts among us will most certainly scour the depths of the bulk candy world in hopes of stockpiling enough to last through a potentially eternal Necco drought.
Stay strong, candy land.
