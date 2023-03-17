This Famous Italian Attraction Will Now Charge an Entrance Fee

Your next trip to Italy will be a little bit more expensive if you plan on traveling to Rome. And no, not due to a lack of cheap flights or travel deals. Rather this teensy increase is going to be toward entering the Pantheon, which has millions of visitors each year. Now, the historic building will have a 5 euro (roughly $5.35) entrance fee for adults over the age of 25.

According to Fortune, Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said the measure is just common sense. The money from the entry fee will be split between the Ministry of Culture and the Rome diocese. The Ministry will take 70% and the diocese will take 30%.

Visitors who are under the age of 25 will have to pay just 2 euro ($2.14) to enter the Pantheon. The new fee has yet to be enforced and there is not a date for when the new policy will go into effect. For the time being, you can still enter the Pantheon for free, but you will need to make an online reservation through the system or a tour guide company.

While it's never great to hear that your next trip might cost extra, I think charging an entry fee for such a historic monument and a highly trafficked city will hopefully result in the Pantheon being better preserved for years to come.