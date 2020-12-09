Pantone Settles on Not One, but Two 2021 Colors of the Year
The combination of "Illuminating" and "Ultimate Gray" is a metaphor of what's to come.
Pantone, the leading color authority around the globe, announced its highly anticipated 2021 Color of the Year on Wednesday—and it's a perfect metaphor for the world we're living in.
For only the second time in its history, Pantone decided on two colors for 2021: PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating. The gray and yellow pairing is not a result of indecision, but an intentional choice with an encouraging message. In the announcement, Pantone explained that the two very different but complementary colors work to conjoin "deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine filled day."
Pantone's decision seems apt for such a difficult year. According to Fast Company, Illuminating was chosen as the 2021 Color of the Year months ago, but as 2020 took a turn for the worse, executives decided to rethink their approach and bring in Ultimate Gray to balance the bright energy.
"The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in the release. "Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope. We need to feel encouraged and uplifted, this is essential to the human spirit."
Every year, the Color of the Year announcement sparks conversation about the messaging behind a color and gives designers and color fanatics a chance to geek out.
"The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer," Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said in the statement. "As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to symbolize thoughts and ideas, many designers and brands are embracing the language of color to engage and connect."
The annual decision is made by color experts at the Pantone Color Institute, who look to several sources to determine the emerging trend. Those can include:
- The entertainment industry & films in production
- Traveling art collections & new artists
- Fashion
- Popular travel destinations
- Socio-economic conditions
- New technologies, materials, and textures
- Relevant social media platforms
- Upcoming sporting events
Pantone's Previous Color of the Year Picks2020: PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue
2019: PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral
2018: PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet
2017: PANTONE 15-0343 Greenery
2016: PANTONE 15-3919 Serenity and PANTONE 13-1520 Rose Quartz
2015: PANTONE 18-1438 Marsala
2014: PANTONE 18-3224 Radiant Orchid
2013: PANTONE 17-5641 Emerald
2012: PANTONE 17-1463 Tangerine Tango
2011: PANTONE 18-2120 Honeysuckle
2010: PANTONE 15-5519 Turquoise
2009: PANTONE 14-0848 Mimosa
2008: PANTONE 18-3943 Blue Iris
2007: PANTONE 19-1557 Chili Pepper
2006: PANTONE 13-1106 Sand Dollar
2005: PANTONE 15-5217 Blue Turquoise
2004: PANTONE 17-1456 Tigerlily
2003: PANTONE 14-4811 Aqua Sky
2002: PANTONE 19-1664 True Red
2001: PANTONE 17-2031 Fuchsia Rose
2000: PANTONE 15-4020 Cerulean
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.