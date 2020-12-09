News Pantone Settles on Not One, but Two 2021 Colors of the Year The combination of "Illuminating" and "Ultimate Gray" is a metaphor of what's to come.

Courtesy of Pantone

Pantone, the leading color authority around the globe, announced its highly anticipated 2021 Color of the Year on Wednesday—and it's a perfect metaphor for the world we're living in. For only the second time in its history, Pantone decided on two colors for 2021: PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating. The gray and yellow pairing is not a result of indecision, but an intentional choice with an encouraging message. In the announcement, Pantone explained that the two very different but complementary colors work to conjoin "deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine filled day." Pantone's decision seems apt for such a difficult year. According to Fast Company, Illuminating was chosen as the 2021 Color of the Year months ago, but as 2020 took a turn for the worse, executives decided to rethink their approach and bring in Ultimate Gray to balance the bright energy.

"The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in the release. "Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope. We need to feel encouraged and uplifted, this is essential to the human spirit." Every year, the Color of the Year announcement sparks conversation about the messaging behind a color and gives designers and color fanatics a chance to geek out. "The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer," Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said in the statement. "As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to symbolize thoughts and ideas, many designers and brands are embracing the language of color to engage and connect." The annual decision is made by color experts at the Pantone Color Institute, who look to several sources to determine the emerging trend. Those can include: The entertainment industry & films in production

Traveling art collections & new artists

Fashion

Popular travel destinations

Socio-economic conditions

New technologies, materials, and textures

Relevant social media platforms

Upcoming sporting events

Courtesy of Pantone

Pantone's Previous Color of the Year Picks 2020: PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue

2019: PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral

2018: PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet

2017: PANTONE 15-0343 Greenery

2016: PANTONE 15-3919 Serenity and PANTONE 13-1520 Rose Quartz

2015: PANTONE 18-1438 Marsala

2014: PANTONE 18-3224 Radiant Orchid

2013: PANTONE 17-5641 Emerald

2012: PANTONE 17-1463 Tangerine Tango

2011: PANTONE 18-2120 Honeysuckle

2010: PANTONE 15-5519 Turquoise

2009: PANTONE 14-0848 Mimosa

2008: PANTONE 18-3943 Blue Iris

2007: PANTONE 19-1557 Chili Pepper

2006: PANTONE 13-1106 Sand Dollar

2005: PANTONE 15-5217 Blue Turquoise

2004: PANTONE 17-1456 Tigerlily

2003: PANTONE 14-4811 Aqua Sky

2002: PANTONE 19-1664 True Red

2001: PANTONE 17-2031 Fuchsia Rose

