Papa John's Double Cheeseburger Pizza Is Back Along With a New Cheeseburger Papadia
The chain said the "cult-favorite" pizza is back by customer demand.
The cheeseburger pizza is finally getting the mainstream love it deserves. Just a weeks after Domino's launched a new Cheeseburger Pizza, Papa John's announced Monday that it's bringing back its "cult-favorite" Double Cheeseburger Pizza due to customer demand and launching an all-new Double Cheese Burger Papadia. Cheeseburgers are great. Pizzas are great. This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.
Both the Double Cheeseburger Pizza and the Papadia of the same name come with a large portion of seasoned beef, pickles, cheese, and signature burger sauce. And both are made with Papa John's six-ingredient dough, so you're getting more or less the same flavor mashup whether you order it in the form of a pizza or in the form of a flatbread-style sandwich. Notably, Papa John's take on the cheeseburger includes pickles, while Domino's sadly does not.
There's just a little bit of a catch for now: Both the Double Cheeseburger Pizza and Double Cheeseburger Papadia will only be available to Papa Rewards members from October 19 through October 25. Everyone else can start ordering them on October 26, but they'll only be on menus for a little while.
“Our Double Cheeseburger Pizza is a limited-time product we first introduced five years ago and has inspired a big fan following. Now, Americans who love cheeseburgers can enjoy the flavors they crave both in our popular pizza, as well as a Papadia version,” Tom Smith, Papa John’s director of culinary innovation, said in a press release. “The new Double Cheeseburger Papadia tastes like a cheeseburger wrapped in Papa John’s signature pizza dough. We’re confident that we can satisfy even the most discerning cheeseburger lover.”
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.