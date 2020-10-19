Papa John's Double Cheeseburger Pizza Is Back Along With a New Cheeseburger Papadia

The cheeseburger pizza is finally getting the mainstream love it deserves. Just a weeks after Domino's launched a new Cheeseburger Pizza, Papa John's announced Monday that it's bringing back its "cult-favorite" Double Cheeseburger Pizza due to customer demand and launching an all-new Double Cheese Burger Papadia. Cheeseburgers are great. Pizzas are great. This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.

Both the Double Cheeseburger Pizza and the Papadia of the same name come with a large portion of seasoned beef, pickles, cheese, and signature burger sauce. And both are made with Papa John's six-ingredient dough, so you're getting more or less the same flavor mashup whether you order it in the form of a pizza or in the form of a flatbread-style sandwich. Notably, Papa John's take on the cheeseburger includes pickles, while Domino's sadly does not.