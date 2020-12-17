Papa John's Has New 'Epic' Stuffed Crust & Rewards Members Get a First Taste

Pizza doesn't really need all the works. It's pretty fantastic—as far as ubiquitous chain pizza goes—as is, but we're not going to complain when someone upgrades the experience with extra toppings, bigger slices, or stuffed crust. The latter just happens to be Papa John's latest move.

The pizza company officially unveiled its Epic Stuffed Crust with its fresh, six-ingredient dough filled with more cheese than ever before. The debut also marks just the second iteration of Papa John's classic stuffed crust since its ideation 35 years earlier. ICYMI, the Garlic Parmesan Crust made its debut back in 2019.

"As we continue to develop new craveable menu offerings, we’re always inspired by our fans," director of culinary innovation Tom Smith said in a statement. "Stuffed crust lovers are passionate pizza fans, and it is something our fans continue to ask for. Since quality crust is at our core, we’re excited to deliver stuffed crust lovers an experience they’re sure to enjoy.”

The news should hardly come as much of a surprise, though. Papa John's has been in overdrive this year, cranking out countless new menu innovation, including the Papadia, Jalapeño Popper Rolls, and that Shaq-a-Roni Pizza in partnership with the NBA great himself.

Though, some of us will have to wait until its nationwide rollout December 28, Papa Johns rewards members will get access to an exclusive first taste between December 21 and December 27. If you're not already signed up, you might want to get on that.