Papa John's Has a New, Insanely Cheesy Garlic Alfredo Pizza

In case you've missed every single article I've written this month, I don't agree with all the societal pressure to start eating better just because we've entered a new year. If you want to consume kale and celery juice like your life depends on it, go right ahead. But if you'd rather eat sinful portions of pizza, that's your prerogative too.
But a word to the wise? Go for the latter. Especially because Papa John's just unleashed its cheesiest pizza yet -- the Extra Cheesy Alfredo Garlic Parmesan Crust Pizza.
"The new Extra Cheesy Alfredo pizza features Papa John’s fresh original crust covered in creamy two-cheese Alfredo sauce topped with a four-cheese blend," a rep for the chain told Thrillist. "It’s baked to a crispy golden brown with Special Garlic Sauce and artisan Parmesan-Romano cheese around the crust."
If that weren't enough to lure you away from the greens, maybe this will: it's only $10 when you order with the promo code EXTRA. So maybe you can ditch the diet while still maintaining your 2020 budget goals. And if, somehow, all that cheese isn't enough cheese (I get it), you can add more for an additional fee.
This Restaurant Offers 50+ Garlic-Infused Dishes
ICYMI, the original Papa John's founder and former CEO John Schnatter recently claimed he consumed a whopping 40 pizzas in 30 days and said in an interview that "it's not the same" and "doesn't taste as good" following his departure. And while current CEO Rob Lynch has already debunked Schnatter's comments, I took one look at this pizza and knew -- it's better than ever.
h/t Delish
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.