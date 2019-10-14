Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, so if the PSL sparks joy, drink your heart out -- just know, your opinion is wrong. And while you're wasting your calories on pumpkin spice-flavored crap, we've got our eyes on something way better: a Papa John's pizza that not only includes our obvious faves (carbs, cheese, the works), but also looks just like a Jack-o'-Lantern.
On Monday, the pizza chain announced the annual return of its Halloween-inspired pie. And while it should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, fans are planning their Octobers accordingly. "This weekend we order this and watch Halloween movies," one user wrote in a Facebook comment. "Found Halloween dinner," another added.
These humans of the internet aren't exaggerating either. It's objectively better than the carved pumpkin that sits outside and rots on your doorstep. The Jack-o'-Lantern pie has a large pumpkin-shaped thin crust, pepperoni face, and black olive eyes (is just me or are they staring into your soul, too??).
Now, as if feeding us and providing quality spooky szn #content -- you're posting it on Instagram and you know it -- weren't enough, they're priced really cheap. Now through Halloween, you can snag the limited-edition pizza for $11 with code JACKOLANTERN when you order online.
- The “Scary Good Deal” -- five large one-topping pizzas for $42.50 with promo code SCARE.
- The “Spooky Great Deal” -- five large one-topping pizzas with the option of three bread sides or desserts for $55 with promo code GHOST.
- The “Big Monster” -- five large one-topping pizzas plus three bread sides and three desserts for $70 with promo code FRIGHTFUL.
- The “Jack-O-Lantern Deal” -- 1 large Jack-O-Lantern Pizza, five one-topping pizzas, three bread sides and three deserts for $80 with promo code TRICKORTREAT.
If you're looking to spend even less (i.e.nothing at all), read on. Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts to anyone dressed up and Chipotle is hosting its usual Boo-rito event. Your neighbors will likely have a bunch of free candy too, in case you wanna go the traditional route.
