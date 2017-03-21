Papa John's Has Half-Price Pizzas This Week

These days, just looking at the latest breaking news alerts on your phone is enough to cripple you with stress, let alone figuring out what you should eat for dinner. Well, a new half-price pizza deal might make you're life slightly easier this week -- that is, if you're willing to settle for basic fast food chain pizza.

Here's the deal:

Papa John's is taking 50% off the menu price of all its pizzas right now if you place an order online. All you have to do is add the code "PAPA" checkout, and you'll end up giving less of your hard-earned money to Papa John Schnatter. The promotion is good through Sunday, March 26, according to the company.