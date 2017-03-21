News

Papa John's Has Half-Price Pizzas This Week

By Published On 03/21/2017 By Published On 03/21/2017
Courtesy of Papa John's

These days, just looking at the latest breaking news alerts on your phone is enough to cripple you with stress, let alone figuring out what you should eat for dinner. Well, a new half-price pizza deal might make you're life slightly easier this week -- that is, if you're willing to settle for basic fast food chain pizza

Here's the deal:

Papa John's is taking 50% off the menu price of all its pizzas right now if you place an order online. All you have to do is add the code "PAPA" checkout, and you'll end up giving less of your hard-earned money to Papa John Schnatter. The promotion is good through Sunday, March 26, according to the company.

Sure, 50% off might not be enough to get you to order from the chain, but the deal is a good way to save a few dollars if you had already planned it for an easy dinner this week. After all, the world needs all the pizza it can get at this point.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and feels like all he ate last week was pizza. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

