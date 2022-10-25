Papa John's Jack-O-Lantern Pizza Is Back for Another Year of Spooky Dinners

Papa John’s has decided that the thing to do in October is everything, all at once. The chain has brought back its Shaq-themed meat-heavy pizza. That launch came with a new Pepperoni-Crusted Papadia and a contest centered on Shaq’s menu item. There’s also a Domino’s-style promotion with a bunch of medium-sized dishes for $7.

But, since it is October, Papa John's is also bringing back its annual Halloween-themed pizza. The Jack-O-Lantern pizza returns to the menu on October 24. Unlike many promotions that change from year to year, this one is as steady as an anthropomorphic rhino on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The thin-crust pizza is topped with pepperoni and black olives. Though, those topping are not arranged like you generally expect. The pizza is in the shape of a pumpkin with pepperoni piled up around the outline. The meat circles are also used for the eyes and smile. Then black olives are dropped onto the eyes because how else is going to see?

The Jack-O-Lantern Pizza will be around from October 24 to Halloween for $10.99.

As with any holiday-themed quick-service restaurant idea, you won’t just find it in a single place. There are jack-o’-lantern pizzas at many places. In years past, you’ve also found similar pizzas at chains like Papa Murphy’s, Peter Piper Pizza, and Fired Pizza. Casey's and Papa Gino's have also announced jack-o'-lantern pizzas for this year. They're out there spooky-ing up the pizza landscape in the name of Halloween.