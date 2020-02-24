Papa John's Just Added a Spicy New Side

I love spicy food and am down to try just about anything that's got a kick. In fact, I once consumed an entire jalapeño (for the sake of Instagram content). And while Papa John's has always offered a little bit of heat with its pizzas in the form of delicious pepperoncini peppers, the pizza chain is serving up the spice in a new way with the arrival of Jalapeño Popper Rolls.
Papa John's has taken the original Jalapeño Popper concept and put a doughy, pizza chain-style twist on it. The rolls, which are baked rather than fried, have the perfect balance of jalapeño kick and Philadelphia cream cheese. There's also a ranch dip, so if you're can't handle these poppers alone, you can douse 'em in sauce.
"With our Jalapeño Popper Rolls, we are delivering our unique take on one of America’s classic appetizers," SVP of Product Innovation Paul Fabre said in a statement. "Our guests can add this new tasty side to bring a little spice to pizza night!"
But if you're a *cough* wimp and aren't so keen on the whole jalapeño thing, Papa John's new Papadias come in at a close second for me. ICYMI, the Italian-style flatbread sandwiches are baked with the chain's signature dough and come in four varieties: the Italian, Philly Cheesesteak, Grilled BBQ Chicken & Bacon, and Meatball Pepperoni.
