Papa John Is Getting Evicted From Company Headquarters

Pizza consumer or not, you've heard by now that Papa John Schnatter has stepped down from the Papa John's board of directors and is being removed from Papa John's boxes after it was revealed that he'd used the N-word on a company conference call.
The fallout from this isn't done yet, however, as the New York Post reports that Schnatter has been evicted from Papa John's headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky. A special committee of the board of directors moved to “to terminate a sublease agreement” that gave the founder access to office space. He now has to vacate within 90 days.
This latest wave of controversy comes after Schnatter attributed Papa John's declining sales to NFL players protesting the national anthem, which cost Papa John's its NFL sponsorship earlier this year and led to Schnatter, who founded the company in 1984, stepping down as CEO.
Schnatter reportedly still remains on the company's board and has also been forbidden to speak to the press.
“The company has specifically requested that Mr. Schnatter cease all media appearances," the board said in a statement, "and not make any further statements to the media regarding the company, its business or employees,”
h/t New York Post
