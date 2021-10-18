Papa John's Introduces New BaconMania Menu

Yes, this means there's bacon on everything.

By Janae Price

Published on 10/18/2021 at 4:46 PM

I recently started eating bacon again after going almost a decade without it. Why you ask, would I go so long without eating the salty, umami flavored, kind of pricey meat? Well, I was a pescatarian, and a bad one at that, but that's neither here nor there. The point is bacon tastes good, and Papa John's has a new BaconMania menu celebrating that fact.

The new bacon-filled menu includes a pizza and two sides:

  • Triple Bacon Pizza: six-ingredient dough topped with crumbled bacon, slices of Canadian bacon, and smoked strips of bacon
  • Smokey Bacon Parmesan Crusted Papadia:  toasty flatbread crusted with parmesan cheese, featuring julienne-cut Canadian bacon, onions, and smoked bacon strips, topped with a creamy ranch sauce
  • Bacon Jalapeño Popper Rolls: six-ingredient dough stuffed with cream cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and jalapeños

Starting today, October 18, 2021, Papa John's rewards members can gain early access at limited locations to the BaconMania menu. For everyone else, the new bacon-filled menu items will be available from October 25, 2021 nationwide through December 27, 2021. I started eating bacon again, and I'm a better woman for it. Similarly, Papa John's created a menu where they slap bacon on everything, and they are now a better pizzeria for it.

Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.