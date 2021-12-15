Papa John's New York-Style Crust Pizza Will Be Available Nationwide This Month

There's a longstanding debate about what style of pizza is the best, and it looks like Papa John's just picked a side. In the battle between Chicago Deep Dish, Detroit-Style, and New York Pizza, Papa picked the Empire State. Papa John's is rolling out a new New York-Style Crust Pizza this month, so customers everywhere can get a taste of the Big Apple no matter how far away they live.

Chew Boom reported that the pizza chain would begin rolling out its newest offering later this month. New York-Style Crust Pizza from Papa John's will come in a 16-inch size, and customers can choose one-topping to go along with the company's signature sauce and mozzarella cheese. A single pie will cost about $13, which is cheaper than most pizzerias.

And while New Yorkers are particular about their pizza, if you live somewhere where you can't get your hands on the real deal, this will do in a pinch.