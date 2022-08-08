Papa Johns Is Launching 'Crustless' Pizza Bowls

Even if you're cutting back on carbs, there's no rule that says you've gotta strip your life of all joy, a.k.a pizza. There are still the toppings to enjoy. Just ask Jersey Shore's own Vinny. Papa Johns is introducing pizza without the crust, so you still get the crispy vegetables, juicy meats, melty cheese, and signature sauces.

The Papa Bowls include all the expected toppings baked into three flavors: the Italian Meats Trio, Chicken Alfredo, and Garden Veggie.

"We are very excited to offer Papa Bowls as a new menu category and as a new way consumers can experience our premium ingredients," Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation Scott Rodriguez said in a press release. "Our signature crust continues to be a beloved favorite, but we know that sometimes customers crave something different. We want them to know we are committed to delivering on all of those cravings through our menu."

Here's the full lineup:



Italian Meats Trio: Includes signature pizza and alfredo sauces layered with Papa Johns' signature pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. It's finished with three kinds of cheese and sprinkled with Italian seasoning.

Chicken Alfredo: Features creamy alfredo and garlic parmesan sauces with juicy grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes topped with a three-cheese blend and Italian seasoning.

Garden Veggie: Includes spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and banana peppers baked into a bowl with Papa Johns' signature pizza sauce and garlic parmesan. It's finished with three kinds of cheese and topped with Italian seasoning.



The Papa Bowls are available for Papa Rewards loyalty members beginning August 15 and will join menus nationwide beginning Monday, August 22. Each Papa Bowl, including the create-your-own style, is priced at $7.99.