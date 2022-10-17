This New Papa Johns Deal Gets You 2 or More Items for Just $6.99
This deal gets you quite a bit of food.
What's better than Papa Johns pizza, you ask? Papa Johns pizza with another one-topping pie, bread sticks, Papadias, and Chicken Poppers on the side. The Italian-style chain's latest deal gets you two or more items for just $6.99 each.
The Papa Pairings includes several fan-favorite menu items that will run you $6.99 for each when you add at least two to your cart, Brand Eating reports. The lineup includes medium one-topping pizzas, bread sides—like Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks, Garlic Knots, and Cheesesticks—Papadias, Chicken Poppers, and desserts.
The chain's Papadias first launched in 2020, and while the menu item has been billed as an "Italian-style flatbread sandwich," it sort of looks like a quesadilla-taco hybrid. The initial debut included four flavor iterations, but now, there's even more.
You can get the Pepperoni Crusted Papadia, Parmesan Crusted Create Your Own Papadia, Parmesan Crusted Philly Cheesesteak Papadia, Parmesan Crusted BBQ Chicken & Bacon Papadia, Philly Cheesesteak Papadia, BBQ Chicken & Bacon Papadia, Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia, or Meatball Pepperoni Papadia.
As for your dessert selection, Papa Johns has Cinnamon Pull Aparts, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Double Chocolate Chip Brownies. Happy feasting!
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.