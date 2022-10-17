This New Papa Johns Deal Gets You 2 or More Items for Just $6.99

What's better than Papa Johns pizza, you ask? Papa Johns pizza with another one-topping pie, bread sticks, Papadias, and Chicken Poppers on the side. The Italian-style chain's latest deal gets you two or more items for just $6.99 each.

The Papa Pairings includes several fan-favorite menu items that will run you $6.99 for each when you add at least two to your cart, Brand Eating reports. The lineup includes medium one-topping pizzas, bread sides—like Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks, Garlic Knots, and Cheesesticks—Papadias, Chicken Poppers, and desserts.