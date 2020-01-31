Papa John's Is Debuting 4 Italian-Style Sandwiches to Go With Your Pizza

I've come to associate Papa John's with two things: its super hungry former CEO (the papa himself John Schnatter) and, well, pizza. But now, the delivery chain giant is venturing into new food territory with the launch of four Italian-style flatbread sandwiches.
The toasty, melty sandwiches -- weirdly dubbed Papadias -- hit Papa John's locations nationwide on February 3, just in time to serve as a break from all the pizza you ate watching the Super Bowl. Each $6 Papadia is made with the chain's signature dough and served with a sauce of choice.
"The Papadia is inspired by the ‘piadina,’ an Italian folded flatbread sandwich from Northern Italy. It combines the original PapaJohn’s crust people crave along with fresh toppings, making it the best of both worlds -- it’s both a pizza and a sandwich," SVP of Product Innovation Paul Fabre said in a statement. "The Papadia is great for people on the go who are looking to mix up their traditional lunch routine. With four varieties, each hand-stretched, oven-baked and hand-folded to order, there’s a Papadia for everyone."
The Papadias come four ways: the Italian with Alfredo sauce, spicy Italian sausage, salami, mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, and a pizza dipping sauce; the Philly Cheesesteak with Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, Philly sauce, and a side of garlic dipping sauce; the Grilled BBQ Chicken & Bacon with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and sweet and smoky BBQ; and the Meatball Pepperoni with spicy meatballs, pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzarella, and a classic Italian seasoning.
