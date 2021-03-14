Papa John's Is Offering Discounted Stuffed-Crust Pizza for Pi Day

It might be hard to shake the tie between a cheese-stuffed crust and Pizza Hut, the originators of Stuffed Crust Pizza. It's pretty firmly tied to the Hut, no matter how many strange variations of a crust stuffed with other food it's tried. (Greetings, weird memories of hot dog-stuffed crust.)

Still, Papa John's is hoping you're willing to give its version a trial run. It's only the second time in the company's 35 years that it has made a variation on its original crust. (The other: Garlic Parmesan Crust in 2019.) For Pi Day on March 14, the papa-less Papa John's is offering a large one-topping Epic Stuffed Crust pizza for $12.

All you have to do -- beyond appreciating the mathematical wonder of pi -- is drop in the code "STUFFED" when placing your order online. Then you're good to go. (And, fine, you don't even have to appreciate pi to get the deal. It's not required.)

Of course, Papa John's is not the only pizza shop or bakery celebrating circles on Pi Day with discounts on pie and pizza. You'll find a whole bunch of places offering discounts on this faux holiday. It's a little absurd, but don't look a gift horse in the mouth. Especially when you've got a mouthful of discounted pizza.