Papa John's CEO Says Papa John Is Wrong About Its Pizza Recipe

A recent video in which Papa John's ex-CEO John Schnatter accused the chain of making pizza that's not as good as it used be to quickly went viral. But in case you missed the strange interview, here's a synopsis: the chain's founder and former CEO said he housed 40 pizzas in 30 days, then claimed "it's not the same" and "doesn't taste as good" after his departure.
But according to current Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch, the pizza is actually the exact same recipe. Go figure! An ousted CEO has not-so-positive things to say about the new one? Weird.
"We haven't made any changes to the way we make it or what goes into our products," Lynch said during CNBC's Squawk on the Street Wednesday, adding that the company is not worried about Schnatter's comments. "Mr. Schnatter is entitled to his opinion. We're focused on doing the things that are going to move the business forward."
In his WDRB News interview, the founder called his firing a "farce," slamming new leadership. "[They] should be in jail," he claimed. "They stole the company, and now they've destroyed the company." He also promised a "day of reckoning to come."
But lest we not forget Schnatter was embroiled in multiple controversies prior to his departure. He resigned as CEO after comments on the NFL national anthem protests sparked major backlash. And shortly after, was caught using the N-word in a media training session and forced out of his chairman post.
h/t Insider
