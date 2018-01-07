You Can Get Free Pizza at Papa John's All Month

While the official pizza of the NFL may not buy an ad for the Super Bowl, it doesn't want you to forget it and its delicious pepperoncinis exists. After a spat of bad publicity when founder John Schnatter blamed NFL player protests against inequality for the chain's lagging pizza sales, Schnatter stepped down as CEO and it gave out 10,000 free pizzas in December.
You can go full Little Caesars on your Papa John's trip and upgrade a pizza to a pizza pizza. Until January 28, you can land a buy-one-get-one-free deal on any pizza order. The second pizza, of course, has to be of equal or lesser value, but whatever. Free pizza for all of your favorite January events. (Which means you aren't going to be able to use this to order pizza for your Super Bowl party.)
To get your garlic sauce-greased mitts on this deal you don't need a code or a coupon of any kind. The offer is available right on the pizza joint's website. It's easier than pulling a rat snake out of a toilet.
