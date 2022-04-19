Papa John's Is Adding 2 New Pepperoni-Loaded Items to Its Menu

Debates about pizza toppings will stop. And one thing that is certain is that pepperoni will always be a part of those conversations. To celebrate the spicy, cured meat, Papa John's is rolling out two new pepperoni-themed items.

Fans should prepare themselves for the new Pepperoni-Stuffed Crust Pizza and Spicy Pepperoni Rolls. For Papa John's loyalty members, the pepperoni piled pie or rolls will be up for grabs starting today, while non-members will be able to get the two new menu items starting April 25, 2022, through July 10, 2022.

The Pepperoni-Stuffed Crust Pizza features fresh dough, hand-stuffed with the brand's signature pepperoni and melty cheese, then baked into a seasoned crust. It's then finished with Papa John's signature pizza sauce, more cheese, and topped off with more pepperoni. Then there are the only slightly more portable Spicy Pepperoni Rolls which feature signature pizza sauce and pepperoni rolled up with jalapeños and creamy, melty cheese on the original dough. The creation is then cut into eight rolls and baked. The Pepperoni Rolls are served with Papa John's Spicy Garlic sauce for dipping or drizzling.

The brand showing love for pepperoni isn't coming out of nowhere. The two new menu items resulted from a recent survey conducted by Papa John's, which revealed that pepperoni is the most-preferred pizza topping for many fans. Heck, Thrillist even ranked it #2 in a pizza toppings round-up that I think is very accurate.